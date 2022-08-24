ŠKODA AUTO India appoints Petr Šolc as Director of Sales & Marketing

After graduating from the Technical University in Liberec with a master's degree in economics, Petr Šolc began his career at ŠKODA AUTO in 2005, initially in the Central European Sales department. After holding various sales managerial positions in the Northern Europe region, he moved to Volkswagen Group UK in 2013, where he was responsible for the ŠKODA brand's sales planning and supply. In 2016, he returned to ŠKODA AUTO headquarters, where he became Head of Sales for the Eastern Europe region. Over the past five years, he has managed the Sales activities in the Overseas region and taken significant steps towards developing the ŠKODA brand in markets such as India, Australia, North Africa, and New Zealand.