Kofluence appoints Priyadarshi Banerjee as VP - Business Development and Account Management

Kofluence, the world's largest AI-driven Ad-Tech influencer marketing platform, has appointed Priyadarshi Banerjee as vice-president of business development & account management. In his new position, Priyadarshi will be responsible for driving revenue and profit growth for the company's existing business ventures, along with overseeing the company’s strategic business planning and sales operations.
Priyadarshi, comes with over 20 years of diversified experience both on the client and agency side, working with the likes of Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), Reader’s Digest Asia, Wunderman Thomson, Thomas Cook, Wipro and HSBC. Prior to joining Kofluence, Priyadarshi was with One Digital Entertainment followed by a brief stint as a strategic consultant providing independent consultancy to a few SMEs and start-ups in the media space.
Commenting on the appointment as Vice President - Business Development and Account Management, Priyadarshi Banerjee said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Kofluence leadership team. The vibrant energy of the teams and the platform's unparalleled potential made Kofluence the perfect destination for my career transition. It has been an exhilarating move for me, and I am eager to work closely with the two co-founders Ritesh Ujjwal and Sreeram Vanga Reddy. I have been inspired by their vision and passion for reshaping the influencer economy. The platform’s ground-breaking approach to influencer marketing will truly revolutionize the industry. I look forward to driving value, fostering growth and forging strategic relationships. “
Kofluence, co-founder & CEO Ritesh Ujjwal said, “As we continue to grow and expand our presence, I am happy to welcome Priyadarshi onboard as part of our leadership team. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will significantly benefit our organization. His deep understanding of the industry and network will play a key role in driving our company's success and strengthening our position as a leader in the influencer marketing industry. I look forward to working closely with Priyadarshi as we begin this exciting chapter of growth and innovation.”