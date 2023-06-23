Kofluence appoints Priyadarshi Banerjee as VP - Business Development and Account Management

Commenting on the appointment as Vice President - Business Development and Account Management, Priyadarshi Banerjee said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Kofluence leadership team. The vibrant energy of the teams and the platform's unparalleled potential made Kofluence the perfect destination for my career transition. It has been an exhilarating move for me, and I am eager to work closely with the two co-founders Ritesh Ujjwal and Sreeram Vanga Reddy. I have been inspired by their vision and passion for reshaping the influencer economy. The platform’s ground-breaking approach to influencer marketing will truly revolutionize the industry. I look forward to driving value, fostering growth and forging strategic relationships. “