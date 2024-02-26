Kofluence appoints Sohail Qadri Khan as vice president - client success

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
His most recent tenure was with iProspect India, Dentsu International, where he worked as VP – account management & client servicing.
Kofluence, the disruptive AI-driven Ad-Tech influencer marketing platform, has announced the appointment of Sohail Khan Qadri as the vice president of client success. In his new role, Sohail will lead the strategic management of large and key accounts across India, with a dual focus on enhancing existing partnerships and cultivating new business opportunities to upsell and cross-sell influencer marketing initiatives.
Sohail brings over 25 years of extensive experience, having held key positions with organisations such as iRealities Technology, Answerz Digital, vMobo, dgm India, digital direction of RK Swamy BBDO, and Lintas India among others. Sohail's most recent tenure was with iProspect India, Dentsu International, where he worked as VP – account management & client servicing, playing a pivotal role in driving client satisfaction and business growth. Prior to this, he served as national business head of SVG MEDIA, a part of the Dentsu International network.
Commenting on the appointment, Sohail remarked, “The Indian Influencer Marketing industry has witnessed a significant uptick in spending over the past few years, boasting a robust CAGR of 30-40%. However, despite the exponential growth, influencer marketing, both globally and in India, operates within a nebulous space, lacking a universal marketplace or standardization. This lack of transparency presents challenges for industry players, which I believe Kofluence, with its data-driven platform, is adeptly addressing. I am thus excited about my shift from a comprehensive agency background to Kofluence, a company that is already paving the way for the future.”
Kofluence, co-founder Ritesh Ujjwal said, “We are delighted to have Sohail join our leadership team. At Kofluence, we find ourselves at an exciting juncture, and Sohail's extensive industry knowledge and proven track record of success make him an invaluable addition to our team. With Sohail leading our account management efforts, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients and further drive the expansion of influencer marketing across India.”
Kofluence, CEO & co-founder Sreeram Reddy Vanga said, “At Kofluence, we take pride in our ability to empower brands to swiftly and effectively execute influencer activations at scale, maintaining a high standard of quality and impact throughout. With this commitment in mind, we are thrilled to welcome Sohail to our team. His wealth of experience and expertise will play a crucial role as we pursue our mission of engaging with key brands across the influencer marketing landscape, whether they are seasoned veterans or newcomers to the field.”