Kofluence appoints Sohail Qadri Khan as vice president - client success

Kofluence, CEO & co-founder Sreeram Reddy Vanga said, “At Kofluence, we take pride in our ability to empower brands to swiftly and effectively execute influencer activations at scale, maintaining a high standard of quality and impact throughout. With this commitment in mind, we are thrilled to welcome Sohail to our team. His wealth of experience and expertise will play a crucial role as we pursue our mission of engaging with key brands across the influencer marketing landscape, whether they are seasoned veterans or newcomers to the field.”