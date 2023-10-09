Kofluence names Sreeram Reddy Vanga as CEO

Reddy is also a co-founder of Kofluence, and in his new role he will be responsible for various tasks such as fundraising, securing key resources and partnerships.
Kofluence, a disruptive AI-led influence platform empowering both brands and social media users to harness social influence has announced the appointment of Sreeram Reddy Vanga, the co-founder of Kofluence as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO).
Sreeram's wealth of industry knowledge and proven track record will be instrumental in his new role. As a co-founder, Sreeram has been crucial in Kofluence's rapid growth and development, spearheading various efforts such as fundraising, securing key resources and partnerships to fuel the company's growth journey.
Commenting on his new role, Sreeram Reddy Vanga, co-founder and CEO, of Kofluence, said, “This is my third business venture in my career that has lasted for over two decades. Building on the lessons and successes of my previous ventures, I'm particularly excited this time to take Kofluence to the next level in influencer marketing. With our platform at the forefront, we aim to create a user-friendly technology platform that goes beyond typical brand partnerships, opening up new possibilities for both brands and social media creators by harnessing the power of social influence.’
Sreeram has been a serial entrepreneur for the past 20 years and has built and sold CozyGames to Entain PLC in the UK and OpenPlay to Nazara in India. Sreeram was also part of the early founding team of PartyGaming. Sreeram brings in his experience of building large-scale organizations throughout his career and believes strongly in the creator economy and its potential to deliver exceptional results for brands.
Drawing from his expertise, Sreeram will steer the company forward, forging new partnerships, expanding global reach, and implementing innovative strategies.
Welcoming Sreeram as co-founder and CEO, Ritesh Ujjwal (co-founder) said: “I’m glad to have Sree lead our entire team at Kofluence as we work towards expanding the rocketship towards entire value chain of Creators’ ecosystem. Drawing from his multiple stints of successfully scaling organizations across three continents, we’re confident of expanding the horizons for Kofluence”.