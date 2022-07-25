Kohler appoints Bhairavi Rangarajan as Head Of Digital Marketing, Branding and MarComm

Kohler has recently appointed Bhairavi Rangarajan as head of digital marketing, branding and marcomm. She will be based out of Gurgaon. Rangarajan joins from Hero Insurance Broking, where she was working as head of digital business and marketing. At Hero, she led the strategic enablement for branding, digital marketing, UI/UX, e-commerce enablement and was also responsible for the setup and execution of Corporate Communications and PR strategy.