Kohler Co. elects David Kohler as Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Currently, he is the President and Chief Executive Officer at Kohler Co.
The Kohler Co. Board of Directors has elected president and chief executive officer David Kohler to the additional role of chair of the Board, following the passing of executive chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. on Sept. 3 at age 83. The Board of Directors had previously undertaken a comprehensive succession planning process to ensure an orderly transition of leadership to guide the global, privately held organization.
David will chair the board of directors and executive committee, in addition to his role as chief executive officer which will include full scope responsibility for the three business groups of Kohler Co. (Kitchen & Bath, Power, Hospitality) and all enterprise functions.
David has been with Kohler Co. for over 31 years and was elected to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer in 2015, having previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2009. He is the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership since the company’s inception in 1873, and only the ninth person to lead the company over the last 149 years. “The Board is confident in David’s deep experience, strong leadership, and passion for bold innovation to continue driving our company forward well into the future. David has proven to be an inspiring and forward-thinking leader for our associates around the world, including in times of uncertainty throughout the global financial crisis, the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and a variety of other challenges,” the company stated. “David understands the importance of developing a strong culture of dedicated associates passionate about innovating, inspiring, and delighting our customers. He draws upon the legacy of past Kohler leaders and our company’s established framework – grounded in our mission and guiding principles – to ensure company stability, sustained growth, and long-term success.”
“I learned so much from my father, including a tireless strong work ethic, leading with candor and humility, and always driving to innovate. He believed that you must have passion for whatever you do in life if you want to be successful. Working alongside him for decades showcased the impact of embracing an entrepreneurial spirit, not being afraid to fail, and always striving for accuracy and consistency. He left an indelible mark on me personally and professionally,” David said of his father Herbert V. Kohler, Jr.
Under David’s leadership, the company surpassed $8 billion in annual revenues in 2021. The organization has experienced substantial global expansion in both cutting-edge manufacturing facilities and immersive kitchen and bath showrooms, including the global portfolio of KOHLER Experience Centers, as well as significant growth in e-commerce and digital capabilities. His leadership has helped KOHLER become the number-one kitchen and bath brand in the U.S. and China, and number-one international brand in India.
As chair of the organization’s executive leadership diversity board, David oversees the objectives and progress toward achieving them. “Every associate must have the opportunity to achieve their full potential in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. It requires our ongoing investment, focus, and commitment to continue leading boldly,” he said.