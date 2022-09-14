Kohler Co. elects David Kohler as Chair and Chief Executive Officer

David has been with Kohler Co. for over 31 years and was elected to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer in 2015, having previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2009. He is the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership since the company’s inception in 1873, and only the ninth person to lead the company over the last 149 years. “The Board is confident in David’s deep experience, strong leadership, and passion for bold innovation to continue driving our company forward well into the future. David has proven to be an inspiring and forward-thinking leader for our associates around the world, including in times of uncertainty throughout the global financial crisis, the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and a variety of other challenges,” the company stated. “David understands the importance of developing a strong culture of dedicated associates passionate about innovating, inspiring, and delighting our customers. He draws upon the legacy of past Kohler leaders and our company’s established framework – grounded in our mission and guiding principles – to ensure company stability, sustained growth, and long-term success.”