Komal Kakkar joins HP India as Head of Corporate Communications

Komal Kakkar has been appointed as the head of corporate communications at HP India, bringing over a decade of experience in public relations to the role.

Prior to this, she spent more than five years at Samsung Electronics.

Expressing enthusiasm about her new role at HP, Kakkar shared on LinkedIn, "I’m thrilled to channel this newfound energy into creating impactful communication strategies for HP, a brand with the vision to create technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere."

Previosuly, she has also worked with organisations such as Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company and IPAN Hill & Knowlton. She is a commerce graduate from Maitreyi College, Delhi University and holds a PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations from Sri Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communications.