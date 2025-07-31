Komerz India appoints Amarendra Singh as Chief Marketing Officer

Komerz India, the Indian arm of UK-based Komerz Global, an exclusive global distributor specialising in omni-channel commerce solutions, has announced the appointment of Amarendra Singh as its chief marketing officer. With over two decades of industry experience, Amarendra joins Komerz at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates its expansion in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies.

Over the past two decades, Singh has worked with over 50 brands across sectors including tech, FMCG, auto, BFSI, fashion, and healthcare. He began his career under Preeti Vyas and went on to hold leadership roles at FCB ULKA, Grey Worldwide, and Creativeland Asia before starting his own creative agency, Infamous People. His work includes helping Dell regain its top market position, managing Wockhardt’s transition to Fortis, and securing major pitch wins for brands such as Uniqlo, Shoppers Stop, Dell, and Discovery.

As CMO, he will be responsible for spearheading Komerz India’s brand strategy, narrative architecture, and go-to-market momentum. His focus will be on proof-first marketing, sharp execution, and storytelling that ties every consumer interaction back to business outcomes.

Amarendra Singh, CMO, Komerz India, said, “Scaling Komerz in India will take both precision and poetry. On one hand, we’ll engineer demand through smart, sharp storytelling; on the other, we’ll build trust with transparency and outcomes that speak louder than campaigns. Komerz felt like both a culmination and a clean slate — a rare opportunity to shape something new and necessary. My focus is to create momentum with meaning. Every story we tell must drive value — for brands, creators, and the communities they serve.”