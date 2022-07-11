Koo appoints Sunil Kamath as Chief Business Officer

Sunil will lead growth strategies, marketing, business partnerships, monetization and expansion at Koo.
India’s multi-lingual social media platform - Koo - announces the appointment of Sunil Kamath as chief business officer. Sunil will lead growth strategies, marketing, business partnerships, monetization and expansion at Koo - which is poised to empower over a billion voices with the freedom to share thoughts and opinions in a native language.
Sunil brings in a wealth of experience to Koo, having spent over two decades across various verticals of business development at high-growth companies. Prior to Koo, Sunil has worked in leadership capacities with ShareChat, Opera, OnMobile and Obopay, and was recently the Regional Vice President –APAC at Play Magnus As. An Angel Investor and advisor to several start-ups, Sunil has been instrumental in building sustainable businesses and has domain expertise in consumer internet startups.
Welcoming Sunil, Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder & CEO, Koo, said, “We are pleased to welcome Sunil Kamath as our Chief Business Officer. Having taken businesses from India to global markets, Sunil has the right experience and proven expertise in scaling and consolidating platforms. With our aligned vision, we will continue to grow Koo as a multi-lingual platform from India to the world.”
Speaking of his appointment, Sunil Kamath, chief business officer, Koo, said, “I am excited to be a part of the Leadership at Koo, at this phase of hyper-growth as more users join in expressing themselves in a native language, create hyperlocal content and discover language communities. I look forward to contributing in Koo’s journey to become the multi-lingual platform of choice for language speakers from across the world.