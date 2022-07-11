Koo appoints Sunil Kamath as Chief Business Officer

Sunil brings in a wealth of experience to Koo, having spent over two decades across various verticals of business development at high-growth companies. Prior to Koo, Sunil has worked in leadership capacities with ShareChat, Opera, OnMobile and Obopay, and was recently the Regional Vice President –APAC at Play Magnus As. An Angel Investor and advisor to several start-ups, Sunil has been instrumental in building sustainable businesses and has domain expertise in consumer internet startups.