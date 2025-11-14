Koreel Lahiri joins NDTV as chief of strategy and innovation

NDTV has appointed Koreel Lahiri as chief of Strategy and Innovation, bringing more than two decades of experience across content, investment, and media-led business growth. His career spans roles in financial news at Bloomberg TV India and CNBC-TV18, corporate strategy and investment at The Times Group, and regional investment leadership at MDIF as investment director – Asia.

Across these roles, Lahiri has worked on investment portfolios, sector analysis, and growth planning for media, creator platforms, edtech, civic tech, and SaaS companies, with particular exposure to Gen Z and Gen Alpha–focused businesses. His work has included fund-raising, managing Asia-oriented investment programs, and supporting scale across digital-led enterprises.

He has also been involved in mergers and acquisitions, product strategy, and regional expansion initiatives. Lahiri has advised companies such as InMobi (Glance) and YourStory and contributes to programs at Google News Startups Lab and Columbia University.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO & editor-in-chief, NDTV said: “As NDTV expands into new frontiers — from digital platforms and creator ecosystems to global business experiences — we are focused on bringing in leaders who blend editorial depth with strategic vision. Koreel’s background in both capital markets and content innovation makes him uniquely positioned to shape NDTV’s next phase of growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Koreel Lahiri said: “Media today sits at the intersection of investment, innovation, and influence. NDTV’s clarity of purpose and commitment to impact make it the ideal platform to explore new forms of storytelling and sustainable value creation. I look forward to contributing to this exciting journey.”