Kotak elevates Chetan Savla to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Head Sustainability

Kotak Mahindra Bank (“KMBL”/Kotak) announced the elevation of Chetan Savla to the position of chief human resources Officer (CHRO) and head sustainability.
Chetan Savla is a postgraduate from IIM Ahmedabad, with over 31 years of experience, including over 28 years with the Kotak group. He has worked in multiple business segments for Kotak, including investment banking and wholesale banking, as well as leading the group's strategy division. In April 2021, Chetan took charge of the functions of Priority Sector Lending, ESG, CSR, and Financial Inclusion under the common umbrella of Sustainability.
Shanti Ekambaram, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said “At Kotak we believe that Talent Management combined with Sustainability will form a key pillar alongside Technology and Customer Experience, for building a future-ready organisation.”
Earlier this year, the Bank appointed its Chief Technology Officer and Chief of Customer Experience, addressing the core pathways towards creating such a future-ready organisation.