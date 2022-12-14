Kotak elevates Chetan Savla to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Head Sustainability

Chetan Savla is a postgraduate from IIM Ahmedabad, with over 31 years of experience, including over 28 years with the Kotak group. He has worked in multiple business segments for Kotak, including investment banking and wholesale banking, as well as leading the group's strategy division. In April 2021, Chetan took charge of the functions of Priority Sector Lending, ESG, CSR, and Financial Inclusion under the common umbrella of Sustainability.