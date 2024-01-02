Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Ashok Vaswani as MD and CEO

Back in October 2023, Uday Kotak, founder, Kotak Mahindra Bank, shared a post on X stating that, “I am delighted that the RBI has approved our recommendation, Ashok Vaswani, as the next CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Ashok is a world class leader and banker with digital and customer focus. I am proud that we bring a ‘Global Indian’ home to build Kotak and India of tomorrow.”