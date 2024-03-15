Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Jaideep Hansraj as group president - One Kotak

Ashok Vaswani, MD& CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Jaideep’s appointment underlies the faith in and the importance of driving a One Kotak mindset in the way we think for our customers. With his rich experience amassed over three decades, through building and scaling various businesses of Kotak in a collaborative manner Jaideep is poised to lead this transformative journey for Kotak to identify and execute the opportunities available to us as a Group. I am also thrilled to welcome Shripal as the new leader for Kotak Securities, further highlighting the deep talent pool within the organisation.”