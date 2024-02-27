Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Prasanna Kotian as head of group corporate communication

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the appointment of Prasanna Kotian as the new head - group corporate communication to oversee and drive external and internal communications for the Kotak group of companies. A seasoned communications professional, Prasanna has an experience of over two decades in leading corporate affairs and strategic corporate communications for some of India’s top business conglomerates.
Prior to joining Kotak, Prasanna led corporate communication for Visa across India and South Asia. He also held senior leadership roles in a global PR firm and is known for his work in brand building through active media engagement as well as reputation management for leading corporates.
Rohit Bhasin, president - retail liabilities product and chief marketing officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "We welcome Prasanna Kotian to the group marketing and communication team. His experience and leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our brand and fostering effective communication with all our stakeholders.”
Prasanna Kotian, head – group corporate communication, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "I am excited to join Kotak at an interesting time when the company is focussed on transformative change across the Group. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to enhance our corporate communication strategies and stakeholder communications helping strengthen the organisation’s reputation across our key stakeholders."