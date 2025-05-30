Kotak Mahindra Bank elevates Kanchi Parekh to Vice President– Marketing

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Kanchi Parekh as vice president – marketing. Prior to this, Parekh served as deputy vice president – marketing at the organisation.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Parekh brings over 10 years of experience in B2C and B2B2C marketing, as well as public relations, across the BFSI and digital payments sectors. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as SBI General Insurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, Future Generali India Life Insurance, ItzCash Card, DHFL, The Indian Express, and Peacock Media.