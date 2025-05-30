Kotak Mahindra Bank names Anjali Kamath as Deputy Vice President- Brand Marketing

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Anjali Kamath as deputy vice president– brand marketing. Prior to this role, Kamath served as associate vice president– product marketing and brand equity at the organisation.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Kamath is a brand strategist and marketer with a track record of building brand value and driving business growth. She has previously worked with leading agencies such as Leo Burnett and The Glitch on marquee brands. During her time in advertising, she handled campaigns for prominent names including Spotify, Whisper, HDFC Life, Unilever’s FMCG portfolio, and LinkedIn, among others.