KPMG's Viraj Nair joins Kalaari Capital as AVP

Kalaari Capital, the venture capital firm based out of Bangalore has recently appointed Viraj Nair as its AVP – Thought Leadership, Digital & Community. Here Viraj will be responsible for driving content and marketing efforts for Kalaari’s CXXO initiative, with the objective of levelling the playing field for women founder-CEOs in shaping India’s digital future and creating close-knit communities to drive impact, diversity and social change. Viraj joins the venture capital company from KPMG Singapore, where he worked as the manager, marketing & communications for around a year and prior to that, he worked for KPMG India for around 4 years.