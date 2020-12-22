Krafton Inc. appoints Aneesh Aravind as Country Manager - PUBG Mobile

Prior to this, he was working with Tencent as Business Head - South Asia.
Krafton Inc. has recently appointed Aneesh Aravind as country manager for PUBG Mobile. Prior to this, Aravind worked with Tencent (a China based technology company) as business manager - South Asia for around 3 years. Prevously, he worked with Zynga as lead product manager for close to 4 years in the past.
With over 15 years of experience in product management, strategy consulting and business analysis within technology, telecom, energy and retail sectors, Aneesh has also worked with KPMG, Tata Consultancy Services, Fujifilm and Infosys in the past.