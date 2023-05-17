Kranti Gada quits Shemaroo Entertainment

Gada has moved on to launch her own venture 'neOwn'.
Shemaroo Entertainment's president, Kranti Gada has stepped down from her role to launch her own venture 'neOwn'. Gada worked with the media company for more than 17 years and her last held designation was president- new business opportunities. She has also worked as COO prior to this for more than 4 years.
Gada posted about this development on her LinkedIn profile. Her post read : "It is finally time to unveil ‘neOwn’, my new (ad)venture. Any new journey brings its share of doubts and challenges, but in the end, it’s reaching the destination that matters! Developing a fresh idea and creating a unique brand around it is a feeling like no other!
neOwn is built on deep consumer insights I have gained over the years as well as personal experiences which makes it very close to my heart. It is being built keeping future generations in mind. While a lot is still in the works, I will keep sharing updates here and seeking your support."
An experienced professional with a demonstrated history of working in the entertainment industry. Prior to this, Gada worked with Pepsico as assistant brand manager, Kurkure for around 2 years.