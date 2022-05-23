KRBL appoints former Dabur and ITC executive Kunal Sharma as Associate Vice President – Marketing

Kunal joins KRBL from Dabur India, where he was working as a category head.
KRBL, the world’s leading millers and exporters of branded Basmati Rice with its flagship brand India Gate Basmati Rice has on-boarded Kunal Sharma as associate vice president - marketing. Kunal joins KRBL from Dabur India, where he was working as a category head. Prior to Dabur, Kunal has worked with ITC Limited where he had joined as a Management Trainee.
Talking about this appointment, Ayush Gupta, business head, KRBL said: “We have big plans on scaling up and make India Gate more versatile and command a stronger voice in not just rice but in the larger food space. Marketing will have a very critical role to play in this journey. Kunal joins us with a wealth of experience in leading large consumer brands of Dabur and ITC and we are confident that his experience will help steer brand India Gate and KRBL to newer heights”
Commenting on his appointment, Kunal Sharma, AVP - marketing, KRBL said, “India Gate is a brand that all of us have grown up with and have a strong association with. It is a matter of pride to be working on a brand that you are closely associated with. I am extremely excited as I start this journey with KRBL and look forward to leveraging my expertise in the marketing domain to take this portfolio further ahead”