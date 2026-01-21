KRBL appoints Manish Maheshwari as general manager – sales excellence

KRBL has appointed Manish Maheshwari as general manager – sales excellence, adding him to its India leadership team. In the role, Maheshwari will focus on strengthening sales capability and driving consistency across markets.

The role also covers route-to-market execution, pricing, promotions and trade investments, along with building technology-enabled systems to support scale.

Maheshwari joins KRBL at a time when the company is working on sharpening market effectiveness and refining its sales operating model.

He brings over 16 years of experience in sales leadership and business management. An MBA in marketing from MDI, Gurgaon, Maheshwari has previously worked with ITC and Udaan, and most recently was a founder at his own startup, Nirmaan.

Ayush Gupta, head India Business, said: “As KRBL sharpens its focus on excellence and transformation, strengthening our sales engine is a strategic priority. Mr. Manish Maheshwari brings strong execution rigor, deep market understanding, and a systems-led mindset that will help us build consistent, high-quality delivery across markets. His leadership will play a key role in shaping our next phase of growth.”