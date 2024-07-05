KRBL appoints Prabhakar Jha and Kamal Kant Kanaujia to its leadership team

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Jha and Kanaujia will lead as general manager of sales and distribution and deputy GM in the marketing team, respectively.
KRBL, renowned for its flagship India Gate Basmati Rice announces the appointment of two key executives to its leadership team. Prabhakar Jha has joined as general manager of sales & distribution, while Kamal Kant Kanaujia assumes the role of deputy GM in the marketing team.
These strategic additions underscore KRBL's commitment to strengthen its market position and drive innovation within the food industry. Both Jha and Kanaujia bring expertise that will augment the company's capabilities and steer its vision towards pioneering advancements in the market.
Jha, with a 16-year career spanning Reckitt Benckiser, Abbott, and Emami, assumes responsibility for leading KRBL's sales & distribution efforts across East and West India, including Nepal. His expertise encompasses sales operations, trade and customer marketing, GTM initiatives, distribution & channel management, promotions and launches, people management, strategic planning, business analysis, and budgeting.
Ayush Gupta, business head of domestic sales at KRBL, emphasised the strategic significance of these appointments, stating, "Experienced professionals from the FMCG front bring not just knowledge but a vision for transformative growth. Their insights will undoubtedly push KRBL towards new heights, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, quality, and market expansion."
Excited about his new role, Jha commented, "Joining KRBL—a company synonymous with quality in the rice industry—is a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to leveraging my sales and distribution expertise to drive growth and excellence in every grain we deliver."
Kanaujia, who brings over 17 years of FMCG marketing experience from Reliance Consumer Products and Adani Wilmar, joins as deputy general manager in the marketing team. His understanding of brand marketing across diverse food categories—such as rice, edible oils, and spices—positions him to drive marketing strategies and support India Gate in maintaining its industry leadership.
Kanaujia shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I am thrilled to join KRBL and eager to apply my extensive experience with leading food brands to spearhead innovative marketing initiatives. It's an honor to contribute to KRBL's journey and to fortify India Gate's position as an industry leader."
With these appointments, KRBL reinforces its commitment to innovation, quality, and market expansion. The company is optimistic about achieving robust growth through continued domestic market expansion and enhanced global exports.