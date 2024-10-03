Krishna Khatwani elevated to head of India sales at GCPL

Krishna Khatwani has been appointed head of India sales at Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), following a five-year tenure with the company.

Khatwani expressed appreciation for the personal and professional growth he has experienced during his time at GCPL. He announced the promotion through a LinkedIn post.

With over 18 years of experience in sales and marketing within the FMCG sector, Khatwani brings extensive expertise to his new position. He has played a key role in developing strategies across various channels, including modern trade, e-commerce, and government sectors.

Before GCPL, Khatwani held the position of regional manager at Reckitt Benckiser and worked at Marico.