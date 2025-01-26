Krishnarao Buddha parts ways with Parle after 24 years

Krishnarao Buddha, who was the senior category head of marketing at Parle Products, has stepped down after 24 years with the company, marking the end of a significant chapter in his professional career.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his departure, Buddha reflected on his transformative journey, describing Parle Products as more than just a workplace—calling it a "family" that provided growth, challenges, and enduring memories.

He wrote,"After an unforgettable journey, the time has come to turn the page and move on from my role at Parle Products. It’s hard to put into words how much this experience has meant to me. What began as a professional adventure quickly became a deeply meaningful chapter in my career, filled with growth, challenges, and incredible memories. Parle Products has been more than just a workplace; it has been a family, a place where I have learned, evolved, and thrived. From the exceptional colleagues who turned into lifelong friends, to the mentorship and support that shaped my journey, I will forever be grateful for everything that has been shared."

Buddha, who joined Parle Products in 2001, played a pivotal role in expanding the company's portfolio across snacks, confectionery, cakes, and rusk. With nearly 30 years of experience in the FMCG sector, he was instrumental in building product categories, leading high-performing teams, and implementing strategic marketing initiatives.