Kristi Argyilan joins Uber as global head of advertising. Before this role, Argyilan served as SVP of retail media at Albertsons Companies, where she led the expansion of the company's retail media offerings.

Advertisment

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Uber, which launched its ad business in 2022, announced in August that it had achieved an annual net revenue rate of $1 billion. With over a decade of experience in the retail media industry, Argyilan is set to drive the growth of Uber's mobility and delivery operations globally.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Arnold Worldwide, Universal McCann UM Media Agency, IPG Mediabrands, Target, and more.