KS Chakravarthy joins SAAS platform, Zenoti

KS Chakravarthy(popularly known as Chax) has recently joined Zenoti, a SAAS based platform which supports spas and salons over 50 countries. According to his LinkedIn profile, he will be working as vice president, creative services.
An advertising veteran, Chax also co-founded a brand agency, Tidal7 with Venkat Mallik, who was last President, Tribal DDB and RAPP, after two decades with JWT , Unilever, Euro RSCG and Leo Burnett.
Chakravarthy, an electrical and electronics engineer by education, started his career as a copy-trainee with Clarion (now Bates 141). He soon moved to JWT and then, Enterprise. His career then took him to Chaitra (now Leo Burnett) from which he quit to set up his own production house, Persistence of Vision. During this time he was voted one of India's most respected ad film directors. He moved back to Rediffusion Y&R before joining FCB Ulka in 2008.
In his career spanning around 40 years, Chax has worked on a variety of brands including Tata Docomo, Tata Motors, ITC, Coke, Cadbury, Lever, P&G, Goodyear and Reebok.