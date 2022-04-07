KS Chakravarthy joins SAAS platform, Zenoti

Chakravarthy, an electrical and electronics engineer by education, started his career as a copy-trainee with Clarion (now Bates 141). He soon moved to JWT and then, Enterprise. His career then took him to Chaitra (now Leo Burnett) from which he quit to set up his own production house, Persistence of Vision. During this time he was voted one of India's most respected ad film directors. He moved back to Rediffusion Y&R before joining FCB Ulka in 2008.