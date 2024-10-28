Kshitij Sarup joins Havells India as Head of Influencer Marketing

Havells India has appointed Kshitij Sarup as the Head of Influencer Marketing. Previously, Sarup held the role of Head of Marketing for Plywood and Allied Business at Greenlam Industries. He made the annoucement in a LinkedIn post.

Advertisment

In his new role, Sarup will focus on architecture, design, and construction fraternity for Havells India, spanning various product categories and business units. In his earlier tenure with Havells India, he joined as Senior Manager of Marketing for Professional Lighting in September 2017. He was promoted to Assistant General Manager (AGM) Marketing for Professional Lighting and Solar in April 2019.

Subsequently, in April 2020, he took on the role of AGM Marketing, overseeing Consumer Lighting, Professional Lighting, Solar, REO Fans, and Rural Channel. His last position at Havells before departing was as Deputy General Manager Marketing for Consumer and Professional Lighting, Solar, REO Fans, and Rural Channel, from December 2021 to December 2022.

Earlier in his career, Sarup was associated with NTL Lemnis, Digitas India and Archidesign Group. He has expertise in advertising, public relations, brand management and working with both traditional and new media to communicate effectively. Sarup has led teams for business analytics and data mining to decide on best mix for marketing efforts.