Kulfi Collective appoints Divya Karani as chairperson and executive director of its board

Kulfi Collective, a creative network in India that functions at the intersection of content, community and culture, has announced the appointment of Divya Karani as chairperson and executive director of its board.
Divya's three-decade journey has shaped her into a pivotal figure in steering some advertising and media groups across India, South Asia, the UK and Asia Pacific. Most recently, Divya was the CEO of Dentsu Media, South Asia, where she led the agency for over 12 years.
Kulfi Collective, through its three divisions, Supari Studios, Post Office & Keeda Media, has partnered with brands and platforms such as Spotify, Red Bull, Netflix, Lego, Flipkart and Zomato to deliver content, experiences & IPs that shape culture. The addition of Divya to the board brings strategic insights into the fusion of creativity, technology, and data that is at the core of Kulfi’s approach of bringing brands closer to consumers and culture through content, community and commerce.
Divya expressed her excitement about contributing to Kulfi’s vision, "I am honoured to join Kulfi Collective at such a transformative time. Together, we aim to redefine the creative network model, with an emphasis on agility, authenticity and purpose that resonates with a connected generation."
"Divya joining the board will help us build the right governance frameworks as we scale globally. Further, her deep expertise will help us build upstream capabilities to bring brands closer to communities and subcultures in music, sports, gaming, entertainment and lifestyle.” said Advait Gupt, co-founder & CEO of Kulfi Collective.
Earlier this year, Kulfi was the first Indian member to join the Society of Digital Agencies.