Kulfi Collective appoints Divya Karani as chairperson and executive director of its board

Kulfi Collective, through its three divisions, Supari Studios, Post Office & Keeda Media, has partnered with brands and platforms such as Spotify, Red Bull, Netflix, Lego, Flipkart and Zomato to deliver content, experiences & IPs that shape culture. The addition of Divya to the board brings strategic insights into the fusion of creativity, technology, and data that is at the core of Kulfi’s approach of bringing brands closer to consumers and culture through content, community and commerce.