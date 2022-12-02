Kulfi Collective ropes in Jitin Johnson as VP, Marketing

Jitin will lead the marketing efforts at Kulfi collective and its verticals - Supari Studios, Post Office and Keeda Media.
Leading content network, ‘Kulfi Collective’, strengthens its senior management, ropes in marketing expert Jitin Johnson as vice president, marketing. As a part of his role, Jitin will lead the marketing efforts at Kulfi collective and its verticals - Supari Studios, Post Office and Keeda Media. He will contribute to the development of new concepts, drive strategies and support the company’s vision of being changemakers for the connected generation, in collaboration with the current teams.
Jitin brings over a decade of experience to the definition and implementation of Kulfi Collective’s strategic vision. Jitin started his career in Marketing with Google India and working on key global projects. He then transitioned into leading Digital Marketing efforts at Radio Indigo FM, followed by becoming the Business Head of an established Bangalore based Digital Agency. He then turned entrepreneur and co-founded AdOwl - a boutique marketing & advertising creative agency working with brands in India, UAE and Singapore.
At Kulfi Collective, Jitin is looking forward to positioning the brand as one that is breaking new ground in the digital entertainment space and delivering the best-in-class content experiences.
In his new role, Jitin Johnson said, “I am a strong believer in combining awareness and performance to build unique and successful brand stories. Content in India is evolving at a great speed and Kulfi Collective has caught the beat with their innovative formats. They are breaking the clutter and raising the bar in the content and tech space, I look forward to the challenge of showcasing Kulfi Collective to an audience that has long seen and admired the work but unfortunately haven't been privy to the genius behind the mask”
Shirley DCosta, CBO, Kulfi Collective, “ At Kulfi we create purpose driven work and culturally relevant content for brands around the world. Jitin, with his rich experience in marketing strategy, is the right addition to my team to help us take our voice and perspective now to a more diverse market.”
Advait Gupt, co-founder and CEO, Kulfi Collective,”Jitin has an amazing blend of entrepreneurial and marketing experience and understands how to build culturally relevant and creatively forward brands. As we continue to reimagine storytelling through a unique blend of creativity and technology, Jitin will help drive our next phase of building Kulfi as a content network that lies at the intersection of content, community and commerce.”