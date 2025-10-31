KULT appoints Adyasha Roy Tomar as Head of Creative and Brand

KULT, the beauty-tech platform focused on personalisation and discovery, has appointed Adyasha Roy Tomar as head – Creative and Brand Communication.

Before joining KULT, Adyasha worked with leading creative agencies and studios, leading brand storytelling for companies such as Anmol Jewellers, Daawat, Taco Bell, Air India, and British Airways. With over a decade in creative direction, she brings expertise in developing campaigns that merge culture, commerce, and identity.

At KULT, she will oversee the brand’s creative strategy, narrative development, and communication design while collaborating across teams to shape its identity as it expands in the beauty-tech space.

Karishma Singh, CEO of KULT, said: “Adyasha is one of the youngest creative leaders in India to have shaped some of the most memorable brand stories of our time, and we’re thrilled to have her leading the KULT brand. She understands culture, internet language, and the emotional core of how brands connect. At KULT, she will define how we speak, what we stand for, and how our beauty-tech platform creates value for consumers in ways that genuinely matter.”

Speaking about her new role, Adyasha Roy Tomar said: “I believe beauty is more than aesthetics, it’s about identity, confidence, and storytelling. At KULT, the opportunity is to build not just a brand but a story-world where technology, culture, and creativity converge in ways that feel personal to every individual consumer.”

KULT continues to strengthen its leadership team with recent appointments, including Ravish Kumar Chaubey as head of marketing and Rishi Patnaik as chief Business Officer. The company recently raised $20 million in Series A funding led by the M3M Family Office, aimed at expanding its product portfolio and scaling operations.