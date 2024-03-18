Kumar Venkatasubramanian appointed as new CEO of Procter & Gamble India

Kumar Venkatasubramanian quoted, “It is a moment of great pride for me to come back to India and spearhead the P&G business in the country. I look forward to being back in the market, learning more about the Indian consumers and serving their needs. The India organisation is on a momentum, delivering consistent results and balanced top and bottom-line growth. It will be important for us to remain focused on our integrated growth strategy, as I believe it is the right strategy for us to deliver sustained outcomes. We will focus on a portfolio of daily-users where performance drives brand choice and raise the bar on all aspects of our superiority strategy– product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value. We aim to lead constructive disruption in the industry across the value chain. I believe that our agile, empowered, and accountable organisation will be at the heart of our growth. I look forward to working with our incredibly talented team in India once again and playing a part in the India growth story.”