Kumar Venkatasubramanian appointed as new CEO of Procter & Gamble India

Kumar will succeed LV Vaidyanathan, who served P&G for 28 years.
Procter & Gamble India announced that Kumar Venkatasubramanian will take over as the chief executive officer for its operations in India from May 1, 2024.
Kumar is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and started his journey with P&G in the sales team in India, straight from campus in 2000. He has almost 24 years of experience, the majority of it in India across different roles in the sales function.
He is currently leading the P&G business in Australia and New Zealand as CEO where he has been responsible for steering the team to deliver record metrics, driven by category growth and strong retailer partnerships. Before the Australia role, Kumar was leading the sales team in P&G India until 2020.
According to the release, Venkatasubramanian is an advocate for equality and inclusion, and under his leadership, many programs were expanded to have a significant impact on employees and community. This included P&G ANZ’s corporate partnership with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
Kumar will take over from LV Vaidyanathan, who will leave the company to pursue other interests after 28 years of service to P&G. Under his leadership, P&G India has made strides of progress on the journey of bringing in superior propositions for the Indian consumers and delivered consistent balanced growth of top and bottom line.
In his time, the company has also stepped-up efforts across the key areas of citizenship – community impact, equality and inclusion and environmental sustainability.
Stanislav Vecera, P&G president, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, quoted, “I want to thank LV for his outstanding leadership of the India organisation, and his service to P&G for nearly 3 decades. I wish him all the best for his future endeavours. I am thrilled with Kumar Venkatasubramanian’s appointment as the India CEO, who has been an integral part of the P&G India growth storey for well over two decades. Kumar is no stranger to the Indian organisation, having spent many years building and executing our business strategies here. The Indian business and people will immensely benefit from his leadership and vision, and collectively I am certain they will take the India business to new heights while maintaining a balanced growth outlook.”
LV Vaidyanathan said, “It has been a great honour and privilege to lead our business in India. The journey has been incredibly fulfilling. I am so proud of every P&G employee for demonstrating commitment and passion to serve our consumers, customers, and stakeholders, and for the results we collectively achieved. I am confident in the continued success of the company and the people.”
Kumar Venkatasubramanian quoted, “It is a moment of great pride for me to come back to India and spearhead the P&G business in the country. I look forward to being back in the market, learning more about the Indian consumers and serving their needs. The India organisation is on a momentum, delivering consistent results and balanced top and bottom-line growth. It will be important for us to remain focused on our integrated growth strategy, as I believe it is the right strategy for us to deliver sustained outcomes. We will focus on a portfolio of daily-users where performance drives brand choice and raise the bar on all aspects of our superiority strategy– product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value. We aim to lead constructive disruption in the industry across the value chain. I believe that our agile, empowered, and accountable organisation will be at the heart of our growth. I look forward to working with our incredibly talented team in India once again and playing a part in the India growth story.”