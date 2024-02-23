Kunal Jerath joins Red FM as national marketing head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Red FM, an Indian FM radio network owned by Sun Group, has appointed Kunal Jerath as its national marketing head. The radio station confirmed the development.
Previously, Jerath was associated with BCCL (The Times of India) for more than ten years. He joined the company in 2013 as deputy chief manager brand and went on to take position of chief manager, asst. general manager and more. In 2019, he was elevated as associate general manager of Bennett Coleman group.
Jerath is a marketing professional with experience in P&L, digital marketing, product management, recurring revenue, consumer engagement and audience intelligence, with a career spanning over two decades.
Before BCCL, he has also worked with Jagran as deputy general manager strategy and brand planning. Possessing an MBA in marketing and finance, Jerath initiated his professional journey at Madison Communications in 2004 as associate media planner.