Kunal Jeswani appointed CEO of Ogilvy ASEAN

Ogilvy has promoted Kunal Jeswani to CEO of Ogilvy ASEAN. Before his elevation, he was the group CEO of Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia, and prior to his role across the two countries, he was CEO of Ogilvy India.

His elevation is part of Ogilvy APAC’s focus on growth in this important sub-region. In his new role, he will focus on integrating resources across the ASEAN region, leveraging the unique strengths of each market to drive solutions for clients.

Kent Wertime and Chris Reitermann, Co-CEOs of Ogilvy APAC, will continue to oversee the entire APAC region, working closely with the respective leaders to drive the agency’s growth and success.

Wertime commented: “Kunal’s track record of success in India, Singapore, and Malaysia, and his ability to nurture creative excellence, make him the ideal leader for ASEAN. This promotion is not only a recognition of his remarkable contributions but also a reflection of the confidence we have in his ability to shape the future of Ogilvy in this dynamic region.”

Jeswani, CEO of Ogilvy ASEAN, remarked: “Ogilvy’s network across Southeast Asia is incredibly strong. All of our talent, across the full width of our capabilities, is committed to creative work that drives impact and growth for our clients. I am excited to partner with our leaders across the region to do the best work of our lives, together.”

Under Jeswani’s leadership, Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia have achieved remarkable business and creative reputation milestones. Last year, the Cannes Lions Creativity Report ranked Ogilvy Singapore as the #1 Creative Agency in Asia. And last month, at the 2025 Singapore Creative Circle Awards, Ogilvy Singapore was named Creative Agency of the Year. These wins have helped cement the office’s position as a creative powerhouse within Singapore and across Asia.