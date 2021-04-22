Kushal Sanghvi joins Citrus Ad Tech

Kushal Sanghvi has recently joined Citrus Ad Tech, the retail industry’s media platform for sponsored product ads, banners and email ads. At Citrus , he will be responsible for sharing and expanding the fast-growing footprint of the platform into new retail and e-commerce partnerships, putting control of monetization programs into the hands of retailers, creating opportunities through various channels/ types for e-commerce media for advertisers/ brands and their agency partners also looking for ease of deployment, ease of operation and analytics, and creating the most relevant experience for customers in the process. Prior to this, his last stint was with Integral Ad Science as India South Asia Lead. Currently, he is also the vice-chairman of I-Com global and Director at Apprify-Digital IT Hub , a startup studio.