Kushal Sanghvi joins Citrus Ad Tech

He joins the retail media platform for sponsored product ads as India and SEA Head.
Kushal Sanghvi has recently joined Citrus Ad Tech, the retail industry’s media platform for sponsored product ads, banners and email ads. At Citrus , he will be responsible for sharing and expanding the fast-growing footprint of the platform into new retail and e-commerce partnerships, putting control of monetization programs into the hands of retailers, creating opportunities through various channels/ types for e-commerce media for advertisers/ brands and their agency partners also looking for ease of deployment, ease of operation and analytics, and creating the most relevant experience for customers in the process. Prior to this, his last stint was with Integral Ad Science as India South Asia Lead. Currently, he is also the vice-chairman of I-Com global and Director at Apprify-Digital IT Hub , a startup studio.
In the past, Sanghvi worked with Reliance Entertainment as business head and was the founder of the digital and media advertising agency for Reliance ADAG, World Wide Open. Prior to this, Kushal worked with Span digital as chief executive officer for more than a year.
Sanghvi was earlier managing director of Spiider Digital Hub (formerly, Concept Digital), which he joined in May, 2011. Before that, Sanghvi had worked with the mobile technology and marketing firm StratosHear Technologies as executive director, business development, media and alliances, for a short span of about a year.
Before StratosHear Technologies, Sanghvi had worked with Media Contacts, the digital arm of Havas Media, in India. At Media Contacts, he was responsible for business development and the overall growth of the digital agency in the country.
Sanghvi, who has more than 21 years of experience in the media space, has essayed roles in print, digital, television, and OOH. He was also involved in growing the wireless and telephony revenue with the pioneer show Indian Idol.
One of the founder members of Rediff.com, Sanghvi has also worked with companies such as The Times of India Group and Fremantle Worldwide. He holds a post-graduate degree in Business Administration from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.