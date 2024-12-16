Kushal Sanghvi joins iCubesWire as Chief Revenue Officer

iCubesWire, an Ad Tech, and Influencer Marketing solutions provider has announced the appointment of Kushal Sanghvi as its chief revenue officer (CRO).

With over 27 years of experience, Sanghvi has contribute to the growth of the digital and entertainment industries, and has worked with Reliance Digital and Entertainment, Citrus Ad, Havas Group, Publicis Groupe, Integral Ad Science. As a founding member of Rediff.com, he played a role in laying the foundation of the nation’s digital ecosystem. He was also associated with the launch of the television programme Indian Idol, which redefined audience engagement in Indian entertainment and has worked extensively in a variety of roles across India, APAC and MENA market

He is a regular speaker, mentor, and advisor at global forums, advocating innovation and customer-focused strategies.

Speaking about his appointment, Kushal Sanghvi shared, “I’m excited to start this new journey with iCubesWire. The company has been doing some incredible work in shaping the future of ad tech not just in India but across several other global markets. I’m looking forward to contributing my experience to drive innovation and growth as part of this team. I can’t wait to collaborate with the Founders and the many talented minds here; exploring new possibilities in the ad tech space.”

In his new role, Sanghvi will focus on driving the company’s revenue strategies globally, leveraging his expertise and extensive network.

Welcoming Sanghvi to the team, Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, shared, “We’re excited to have Kushal join us. With over 27 years of experience, his track record in driving digital transformation and impactful campaigns speaks for itself. Having him on board is a great opportunity for us to collaborate and take our vision for innovation and growth to the next level.”