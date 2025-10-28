Kushal Sanghvi joins Komerz as Director

Komerz has appointed Dr. Kushal Sanghvi as director, as the UK-based marketing and technology firm expands its footprint in India. In his new role, Sanghvi will focus on driving growth, building strategic partnerships, and strengthening Komerz’s position across global markets.

A seasoned media and digital leader, Sanghvi has over two decades of experience across advertising, technology, and revenue transformation. Prior to this, he served as chief revenue officer at iCubesWire, and has held senior roles at Integral Ad Science, Reliance Entertainment Digital, Havas Digital, and The Times Group. His career spans leadership across business, strategy, and marketing innovation, with a consistent focus on scaling digital ecosystems and nurturing industry talent.

Commenting on his appointment, Sanghvi said he looked forward to “fueling growth, creating opportunities and working alongside talented individuals across domains” as Komerz continues to evolve globally.