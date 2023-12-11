Lakme Lever's CEO Pushkaraj Shenai moves on from the company

He has been with the company for more than 11 years.
Pushkaraj Shenai, who served as the CEO of Lakme Lever for over 11 years, has stepped down from his position. He initially joined the company in 2012 and has been serving as the CEO and wholetime director since then. This was his second stint with HUL.
Shenai expressed gratitude to his team and the parent company in a LinkedIn post, stating : " Henley and Frey’s lines on the allure of Hotel California ring so true. As I prepare for my next ad-venture without leaving the friendships, the memories, the hustle, the disappointments and the victories over the last decade I’m convinced the Eagles were being prophetic about eleven year journey in the Lakme Lever family."
Before this, he served as the chief operating officer at Piramal Realty and also held the position of head of marketing at Globus.