Lalit Jaisingh joins Adfactors PR as vice president. He shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

Prior to this, he worked as a senior vice president of Capital Markets for approximately six years.

In the past, he has worked with Mindshift Interactive and Pressman Advertising.

Jaisingh over 9 years of experience in the marketing and advertising industry, with a focus on IPO public relations and investor relations. His core competencies include creative concept development, client acquisition, client relationship building, and project management. He has a MBA in Marketing and Operations Management from NMIMS, and a strong background in advertising and public relations.