Lamborghini appoints Nidhi Kaistha as India Head

Automobili Lamborghini has announced the appointment of Nidhi Kaistha as the new head of Lamborghini India, effective 1 April 2025. In her new role, she will oversee sales, marketing and after-sales operations in India, the sixth-largest market in the Asia Pacific region.

Advertisment

With over 25 years of experience across the hospitality, aviation and automotive industry, Nidhi brings expertise and leadership to her new position. Most recently, she worked with Porsche India as regional sales & pre-owned cars manager.

Francesco Scardaoni, region director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Nidhi Kaistha as Head of Lamborghini India. She brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, and we are confident that her strategic vision will drive further growth in India. India continues to be a market with immense growth potential for Lamborghini, and we look forward to strengthening our presence and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers in the region."

Lamborghini currently operates through three dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, catering to a growing community of enthusiasts and customers. The brand continues to explore opportunities to expand its footprint in the region and further elevate the customer experience.