Lamborghini appoints Nidhi Kaistha as India Head

Kaistha, who who joins from Porsche India, will oversee sales, marketing and after-sales operations at Lamborghini.

afaqs! news bureau
Automobili Lamborghini has  announced the  appointment of  Nidhi Kaistha as the new head of Lamborghini India, effective 1 April 2025. In her new role, she will oversee sales, marketing and after-sales operations in India, the  sixth-largest market in the Asia Pacific region.

With  over  25 years of experience across the hospitality, aviation and automotive industry, Nidhi brings expertise and leadership to her  new  position. Most  recently, she worked with Porsche India as regional sales & pre-owned cars manager.

Francesco Scardaoni, region  director of  Automobili Lamborghini Asia  Pacific, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Nidhi Kaistha as Head of Lamborghini India. She brings a wealth of  experience in  the  automotive industry, and  we  are  confident that  her strategic vision  will drive further growth in  India. India continues to  be  a market with immense growth potential for  Lamborghini, and  we  look  forward to  strengthening  our presence and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers in the region."

 Lamborghini currently operates through three dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, catering to a growing community of  enthusiasts and  customers. The brand continues to explore opportunities to expand its footprint in the region and further elevate the customer experience.

