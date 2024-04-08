Landmark Group appoints Ritesh Mishra as deputy CEO for Lifestyle India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mishra was working as managing director of Marks and Spencer Reliance India.
Landmark Group, India announces the appointment of Ritesh Mishra as the new deputy chief executive officer for Lifestyle.
With over twenty-three years of extensive experience and leadership in the Retail Industry, Ritesh brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. His responsibilities include shaping the company's strategic direction, expanding its business footprint, and strengthening its market leadership across various functions including Business Development, IT, Marketing, Retail Operations, and Supply-chain.
Expressing his enthusiasm about his new role, Ritesh shared, “I am pleased to join and be part of this dynamic team. I look ahead to collaborating with my colleagues to drive growth, enhance customer experiences, and elevate our position in the market."
Dev Iyer, executive director and CEO, Lifestyle India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ritesh Mishra to our team. His extensive experience and proven track record in the retail industry make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his strategic insights and leadership will greatly contribute to our continued success and growth."