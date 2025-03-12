Landor appoints Geet Nazir as Managing Director for India

Landor, a global brand transformation company, has announced key appointments to its Asia-Pacific leadership team. Effective March 2025, Geet Nazir assumes the role of managing director for India, while Joël Cére takes on the position of managing director for Southeast Asia.

Geet Nazir, based in Mumbai, previously served as the managing director of Conran Design Mumbai under the Havas umbrella. Since February 2021, she has led a team in delivering innovative and impactful brand solutions, focusing on leveraging Conran's global legacy to build progressive design-led solutions for brands navigating the complexities of the Indian market. Geet has a proven track record with clients including Zydus Lifesciences, Tyger Capital (previously Adani Capital), PayU, Reliance Jewels, Usha Martin, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Tata CLiQ.

Joël Céré, based in Singapore, brings extensive experience working with brands from the likes of Unilever, P&G, Mondelēz, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Abbott, AstraZeneca, DBS, Kirin, Sennheiser, Electra, Intel or City Energy across Europe and Asia-Pacific. His agency experience includes turning around global accounts for Aegis, pivoting a global crowdsourcing platform from content to innovation, leading Hill & Knowlton’s digital practice across EMEA, and innovation and strategy leadership roles at Grey, Bates, and Kantar. He honed his entrepreneurial spirit as co-founder of an open-innovation agency, a boutique consulting firm in technology and by mentoring start-ups.

"APAC is a critical growth market for Landor, and we are committed to investing in the best talent to serve our clients in the region," said Christian Schroeder, global president of Landor. "The addition of Joël and Geet to our leadership team underscores this commitment. Their extensive experience and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to help brands in APAC navigate the evolving market landscape and achieve their business objectives."

Lulu Raghavan, APAC President of Landor, added, "I am thrilled to welcome Joël and Geet to Landor. Their diverse backgrounds and impressive track records will be instrumental in driving our growth and innovation in APAC. I am particularly excited about partnering closely with them as we focus on expanding our presence and delivering exceptional results for our clients in Southeast Asia and India."