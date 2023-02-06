Landor & Fitch appoints Upasana Dua as Executive Strategy Director

As a brand marketing and communication strategy expert, Upasana brings over two decades of experience working across Southeast Asia and India. With a lens to help businesses transform their brands into success stories that thrive across areas where they live, she looks after the strategy function at Landor & Fitch for the India market. Having worked with some of the largest global and local brands like Nivea, L’Oréal, Walmart, AIG, Pizza Hut, Dabur and Horlicks and more across categories, has allowed her to build a strong portfolio of experiences that she hopes to enrich her future projects with. She is a thought leader and has been published in the media and judged awards centred around strategic thinking.