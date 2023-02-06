Landor & Fitch appoints Upasana Dua as Executive Strategy Director

She will report to , Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director of Landor & Fitch India.
Landor & Fitch has announced the appointment of Upasana Dua as Executive Strategy Director, India to lead strategy across the board and develop long-term partnerships with our key clients in India. She will report to Managing Director of Landor & Fitch India, Lulu Raghavan.
Landor & Fitch is the world’s largest brand transformation company whose key clients in India include the Tata Group, Mahindra Group and Aditya Birla Group alongside shaping major global client brands for the Indian market including Nestle, P&G, The Coca Cola Company and Dell.
As a brand marketing and communication strategy expert, Upasana brings over two decades of experience working across Southeast Asia and India. With a lens to help businesses transform their brands into success stories that thrive across areas where they live, she looks after the strategy function at Landor & Fitch for the India market. Having worked with some of the largest global and local brands like Nivea, L’Oréal, Walmart, AIG, Pizza Hut, Dabur and Horlicks and more across categories, has allowed her to build a strong portfolio of experiences that she hopes to enrich her future projects with. She is a thought leader and has been published in the media and judged awards centred around strategic thinking.
“I am thrilled to welcome Upasana to our leadership team in India. She is an industry veteran with over two decades of experience in successfully scaling and launching both global and local brands, and leveraging deep consumer and market insights. Her breadth of strategic capability and extensive experience across geographies, categories and brands is commendable. With Upasana’s appointment, we will be focusing on expanding our strategy capabilities to serve our clients better with our full offer that stretches from branding to experience and digital, said Landor & Fitch India managing director Lulu Raghavan. “
“It’s so exciting to be back in India after nearly a decade. And I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to help take the strategy function at Landor & Fitch to its next level. With my experience in marketing and brand building for some of the biggest global brands across India and Southeast Asia, I’m hoping to partner with this most dynamic team to take our clients’ vision and deliver some truly world class brands” said Upasana Dua, executive strategy director, Landor & Fitch India.