Laqshya appoints Sanjay Nandan & Dhruv Bhattacharya as new creative and sales heads

Laqshya Media Group has expanded its fledgling content division, Laqshya StoryWorks, with two senior appointments. Sanjay Nandan joins as creative head, while Dhruv Bhattacharya will lead revenue strategy as national sales head. Both will work with vertical lead Ravi Kudesia.

Advertisment

The division was created earlier this year to develop original IP and multi-platform branded content, including fiction, non-fiction and AI-enabled formats.

Announcing the appointments, Alok Jalan, chairman and managing director, Laqshya Media Group, said: “The addition of Sanjay and Dhruv strengthens our vision for Laqshya StoryWorks as a powerful content ecosystem. With creative leadership backed by a strong monetisation strategy, we are positioned to deliver storytelling that is both impactful and business-effective for brands across platforms.”

Nandan, a writer, editor and producer with over 25 years in factual and scripted content, has previously worked on long-form documentary projects, including ABP Network’s Pradhanmantri. He said, “Good content builds meaningful connections. With Laqshya’s emphasis on creativity and innovation, we look forward to experimenting with new technologies like AI while staying true to the fundamentals of great storytelling.”

Bhattacharya, who has worked across ABP Network, Zee Telefilms, Amar Ujala and Dainik Bhaskar, brings revenue and branded-content experience to the vertical. He said, “Brands today want stories that travel across mediums and deliver measurable outcomes. Laqshya StoryWorks brings creativity, data, and monetisation into the process from day one.”

Shrivastava said the hires build on the organisation’s effort to create a cohesive content unit combining creative development, monetisation and execution.

Under the expanded team, Laqshya StoryWorks will produce long-form series, short-form digital content and experiential storytelling for brands and platforms, supported by data and AI-led insights.