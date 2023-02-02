Laqshya Live Experiences onboards Balakrishnan as Chief Business Officer

Balakrishnan will work with Saurabh Khurana, the chief executive officer and lead the development agenda of the organization.
Laqshya Live Experiences, one of India’s leading events & experience agencies, has appointed Balakrishnan Balram as the chief business officer.
Balakrishnan will work with Saurabh Khurana, the chief executive officer and lead the development agenda of the organization. His primary agenda will be to help establish & scale newer business verticals with a focus on premium and luxury brands.
In his earlier stint, Balakrishnan was the head of brand, experiences & event partnerships for Lodha Luxury at the Lodha Group. During his stint at Lodha, he partnered and co-created bespoke experiences with many Indian and International luxury brands. In his career spanning over two decades he has worked across some India’s most well known media houses like Times of India, Radio City & NDTV we he lead the brand activation & alternate revenue teams for the region.
Saurabh Khurana, CEO, Laqshya Live Experiences commented on Balakrishnan’s appointment, “We’re delighted to have Balakrishnan join us as we enter the next phase of growth for LLE. He brings with him a plethora of experience & expertise in the luxury & high-end brand management space. He will be instrumental in leading the creation & scaling of our newest offerings.”
Balakrishnan said, “I am extremely happy to be on board with Laqshya Live Experiences, the entire Laqshya group and its management have over the years set new benchmarks across the media and experiences industry. I look forward to working with Saurabh and the team to create many more such extraordinary experiences for the brands we partner with.”