Laqshya Live Experiences onboards Balakrishnan as Chief Business Officer

In his earlier stint, Balakrishnan was the head of brand, experiences & event partnerships for Lodha Luxury at the Lodha Group. During his stint at Lodha, he partnered and co-created bespoke experiences with many Indian and International luxury brands. In his career spanning over two decades he has worked across some India’s most well known media houses like Times of India, Radio City & NDTV we he lead the brand activation & alternate revenue teams for the region.