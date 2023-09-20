Laqshya Media elevates Amarjeet Singh Hudda as COO

Yuvrraj Agarwaal, and Satyabrata Das have been promoted as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Alliance Officer respectively.
Laqshya Media Group, the leading integrated media house has announced significant leadership changes. These newly promoted leaders have been instrumental in the company's success and will continue to shape its future.
In a strategic move, Amarjeet Singh Hudda, a seasoned professional with over two decades of industry experience, has been promoted to chief operating officer of Laqshya Media to manage the Laqshya Solutions & Laqshya Assets businesses. Earlier, Hudda was working as COO for Laqshya Solutions. His journey with the company dates back to 2005, and he brings a remarkable track record. Hudda is widely acknowledged as a leading figure in India’s Out-of-Home (OOH) domain and is renowned for his exceptional business acumen. Under his leadership, Laqshya has evolved into one of India’s premier independent OOH advertising agencies.
Additionally,Yuvrraj Agarwaal, a seasoned business leader with over 24 years of experience in the media and advertising sector, has been promoted to chief strategy officer. He initially joined Laqshya as the group’s national head (New Initiatives). Agarwaal brings expertise in digital transformations, strategy, and revenue generation. In his new role, he will focus on shaping the organization’s strategic direction and driving new business development for key clients.
Furthermore, Satyabrata Das, a veteran and former Strategic Alliance Specialist, has been promoted to chief aliance officer. Satya Da, as he is lovingly called, is a media and entertainment veteran with three decades of experience. He’s known for building strong marketing communities, is a cross-sector business transformation specialist, and is a beloved figure in the industry. He excels in various aspects of M&E, from print to digital transformation and storytelling. In his new role, he will take charge of crucial business alliances with both the corporate and government sectors, with the aim of strengthening Laqshya's market position even further.
The recent promotions of Amarjeet Singh Hudda, Yuvrraj Agarwaal, and Satyabrata Das at Laqshya Media Group emphasise the company's commitment to developing internal talent and partnering with experienced industry professionals to drive innovation, growth, and client success. We are thrilled to announce these well-deserved promotions, said Atul Shrivastava, CEO of Laqshya Media Group.