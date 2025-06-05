Lava International names Sunil Raina as Managing Director

Indian mobile manufacturer Lava International has recently appointed Sunil Raina as its managing director. This move elevates Raina, who was previously working as executive director and president | business head with the company. He posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.

Raina has over 26 years of extensive experience in the telecom and mobile industry, with a significant 15-year tenure at Lava International. During his time at Lava, he has held various key roles, including president | business head, senior vice president | business head for the Xolo brand, and vice president | chief marketing officer, contributing substantially to the company's growth and market strategies.

Before joining Lava, Raina held important marketing and leadership positions at other prominent telecom companies. His experience includes roles as National UnR & campaign management head at Telenor Group, general manager | marketing head at Reliance Communications, and deputy general manager |marketing head at Airtel. He began his career in marketing roles at Tata Teleservices and Hughes Telecom.

His appointment as managing director comes as Lava continues its focus on the Indian market and its commitment to indigenous manufacturing.