Lavanya Pachisia steps down as CEO of Zivame

Lavanya Pachisia, chief executive officer of Zivame, has stepped down from her role. She shared the news in a LinkedIn post, describing her tenure as one of the most fulfilling chapters of her career.

Pachisia joined Zivame in December 2017 as vice president of finance and operations, where she was instrumental in building the brand’s financial foundation and strengthening its operational backbone. She was later elevated to chief operating officer in December 2021, where she provided strategic direction and leadership to the executive team, guiding Zivame through a phase of growth and transformation. In June 2022, she took over as chief executive officer, a role she held for over three years.

During her time at the helm, Pachisia steered Zivame’s evolution into an omnichannel business and helped define its broader mission of making intimatewear accessible and inclusive for women across India.

Reflecting on her journey, she wrote on LinkedIn, “Over the years, Zivame became more than just a brand for me. It became a movement — one that stood for comfort, confidence, and inclusivity.”

Before joining Zivame, Pachisia spent over five years at Nike India as finance controller, where she was part of the management team leading strategic and finance initiatives. Earlier in her career, she held senior finance roles at Tejas Networks and Symphony Services, and began her professional journey at Ernst & Young as an audit executive.

In her farewell post, she thanked her team and colleagues, adding, “As I turn this page, I carry forward everything this brand has taught me — about leadership, collaboration, empathy, and the power of a shared purpose.”