Lawrence Suchitha joins Teamology Softech & Media Services as vice president (VP) of growth and strategy. Prior to this role, Suchitha served as the west head of Sales at Hybrid INSEA.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

He has over two decades of experience, throughout his career he has worked with organisations such as Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Komli Media, Gaadi Web, Outbrain, httpool, and more.