LEAD announces senior elevations

LEAD: India's leading School Edtech company, has elevated Anupam Gurani to Chief Business & Marketing Officer, and Manoj Naik to Chief Finance & Operations Officer. In their new positions, Anupam and Manoj will further strengthen LEAD’s proposition as a leading, integrated School Edtech solutions provider with deep expertise in school operations, classroom management, curriculum and pedagogy.
In addition to his Marketing responsibilities, Anupam will now also drive customer success and revenue generation at LEAD, with a focus on continually delivering great results for all school stakeholders. In his expanded mandate, Manoj will also lead supply chain and procurement excellence, in addition to leading financial operations at LEAD. LEAD is poised for accelerated growth in its partner school network, as it works towards its goal of reaching 60,000 schools and 25 million students by 2026.
Congratulating Anupam and Manoj, Sumeet Mehta, co-founder and CEO, LEAD, said, “Anupam and Manoj are leading our mission of bringing excellent education to every child. With their deep expertise and experience, I am sure they'll continue to contribute to lead in their elevated roles.”
“The opportunity to build on our current momentum for growth and student confidence-building through School Edtech is tremendous, and I am excited to take on this new role. I look forward to working with our teams to drive further success for LEAD as we continue to make excellent learning accessible and affordable for students across India,” said Anupam Gurani. An accomplished Sales, Marketing and Strategy professional with over 18 years of experience, Anupam has previously led teams in leading multinational organizations such as Disney+ Hotstar, Vodafone, Google and Reckitt, across India and Southeast Asia.
“I am thrilled to be a part of LEAD at this important juncture in its journey of impact and growth. As we continue to shape the future of learning outcomes in India’s schools, I am excited about the opportunity to strengthen operational excellence with an incredible, values-driven team,” added Manoj Naik. With over 30 years of experience, Manoj has led Finance, Commercial and Technology operations in leading companies such as GE Capital, ManipalCigna Health Insurance and Fullerton Securities, among others. He has lived and worked across India and the UAE.