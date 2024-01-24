LEAD Group onboards Vedantu's Arvind Singhal and Marico's Arpit Jain

Arvind Singhal will lead as chief growth officer and Arpit Jain as chief financial officer.
LEAD Group, a school Edtech unicorn, has announced the appointment of seasoned leaders Arvind Singhal and Arpit Jain as chief growth officer and chief financial officer respectively.
Arvind will provide comprehensive direction to develop and implement LEAD’s growth strategy to serve more schools and students across India, while Arpit will spearhead the finance and legal functions of the group.
With leadership experience across diverse sectors including education (Vedantu), logistics (BlackBuck), jewelry (BlueStone), urban commute (TFS/Ola), food retail (McDonald's), telecom (Reliance Communications and Nokia), semi-durables (Asian Paints) and FMCG (Marico Limited), Arvind brings extensive executive level expertise spanning sales, marketing, product management, strategy, consumer and business insights, operations and overall business P&L. He holds a B. Tech. degree from IIT Bombay and is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta.
A chartered accountant by profession, Arpit joins LEAD Group from Marico where he was CFO- digital business and head- mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Marico, Arpit held multiple leadership roles in Finance at ITC.
Sumeet Mehta, CEO and co-founder, LEAD Group, said, "In their new roles at LEAD, Arvind and Arpit will provide strategic direction to accelerate the adoption of School Edtech across India, furthering our vision of enabling affordable and excellent learning for every child.”
Arvind added, "The right education is fundamental for India’s evolution into a developed nation by 2047 and I am delighted to be part of an organisation that is leading the transformation of India’s schools. I look forward to driving the charter to propel LEAD and School Edtech in India to new heights.”
Arpit commented, “I am excited to join this dynamic team that is truly shaping the future of education in India. I look forward to working with the entire LEAD team to further build on the company’s momentum and strong business fundamentals.”
These strategic appointments come at a pivotal time, as LEAD Group charts a course for expansion into new geographies via new school partnerships; and growth within its existing school networks.